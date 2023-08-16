Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 158,147 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,147 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $213,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 547,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,964. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.