Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,421 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.00% of NICE worth $145,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.67. 157,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,509. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $164.65 and a 52-week high of $234.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

