Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 534,211 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,655,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 534,211 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Walmart worth $391,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $214,016,000 after acquiring an additional 47,530 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in Walmart by 107.5% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 39.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 47,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,238,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $427.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

