Bessemer Group Inc. Has $180.49 Million Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,904,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,399 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of TransUnion worth $180,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 339.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,486. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $67,055.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,375. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

