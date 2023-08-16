Bessemer Group Inc. Has $189.55 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,142,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $189,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.64. 1,145,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,275. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.