Bessemer Group Inc. Has $331.73 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the period. Eaton comprises approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $331,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.50. 480,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,270. The stock has a market cap of $86.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average of $181.25. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

