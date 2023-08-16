Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,042,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,887 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.1% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.30% of NextEra Energy worth $465,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.0% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 111.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 43,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,450,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,176. The company has a market capitalization of $136.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.17 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

