Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 100,652 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,438,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100,652 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Union Pacific worth $289,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.41. The company had a trading volume of 975,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.28. The firm has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

