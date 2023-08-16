Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,127 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $151,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Stock Down 0.3 %

ASML stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $649.66. The stock had a trading volume of 305,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,329. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.24. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

