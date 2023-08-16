BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,534.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $161.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.15.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

