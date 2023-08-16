Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,230,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 22.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. 940,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,748. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.18. Big Lots has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.86.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

