BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 431,800 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

BIMI International Medical Trading Up 10.5 %

BIMI International Medical stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. BIMI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

About BIMI International Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIMI International Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BIMI International Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.