Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Bio-Path Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BPTH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.38. 80,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,856. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

