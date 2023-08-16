Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 173.37% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %
Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile
Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.
