Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 173.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT BIOX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $718.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

