BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 2.9%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 459,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 252,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
BioLargo Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.
BioLargo Company Profile
BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation.
