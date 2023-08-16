BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 237.09% and a negative net margin of 19,549.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTAI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

Featured Articles

