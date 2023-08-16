BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 237.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45600.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTAI opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.89. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BTAI. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Transactions at BioXcel Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $646,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 311,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $24,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after buying an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

