Birinyi Associates Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $845.75. 481,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $869.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

