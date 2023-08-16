Birinyi Associates Inc. Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Birinyi Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 65.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.38. 537,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,475. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

