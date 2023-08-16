BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52. 30,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 7,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.
BK Technologies Stock Performance
BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%.
Insider Activity at BK Technologies
In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $89,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,256.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BK Technologies
BK Technologies Company Profile
BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.
