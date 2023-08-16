BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.52. 30,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 7,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Get BK Technologies alerts:

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.03%.

Insider Activity at BK Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $89,815.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 324,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,256.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BK Technologies

BK Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 22,904 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.