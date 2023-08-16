Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) by 286.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,160. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.64. Blackboxstocks has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 271.80% and a negative net margin of 149.01%.

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.