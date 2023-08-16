BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BME traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.09. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,864. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

