BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,197,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,895,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $672.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

