Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR) Short Interest Update

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue World Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWAQR remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,276. Blue World Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

