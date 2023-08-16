BMO Capital Markets Increases Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $50.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LRN opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. Stride has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $483.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stride in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Stride by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Stride by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 124.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 61.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

