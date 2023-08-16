BNB Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. BNB has a market cap of $35.91 billion and approximately $512.97 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $233.40 or 0.00801736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,852,467 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,852,545.31256413. The last known price of BNB is 235.84305139 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1571 active market(s) with $483,992,382.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

