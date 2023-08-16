Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Shares Down 4.5%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. 54,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 178,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Bon Natural Life Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04.

Institutional Trading of Bon Natural Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bon Natural Life by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bon Natural Life during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

