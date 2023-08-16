Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Booking by 12.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $3,660,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,276,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $3,203.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,833.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,661.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.