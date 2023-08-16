Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

BPF.UN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.58. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,721. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.45 and a 1-year high of C$16.84.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.