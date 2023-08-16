Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
BPF.UN opened at C$16.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.14. The company has a current ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The company has a market cap of C$356.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.61. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$16.84.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
