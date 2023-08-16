Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,311 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after buying an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,009,000 after buying an additional 606,859 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,161,000 after buying an additional 182,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,230,000 after buying an additional 141,440 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.22. 511,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,989. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

