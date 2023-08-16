Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,267,000 after acquiring an additional 350,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,562,000 after acquiring an additional 207,716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,001,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after acquiring an additional 136,059 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,630,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 63,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,422,000 after acquiring an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 177,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,439. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.