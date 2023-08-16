Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $20.48 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 2.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.64. 477,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,807. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

