Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $20.48 Million Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 2.4% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $20,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.64. 477,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,807. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.