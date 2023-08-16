Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $308,588,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,835,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 483.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,284,990 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.97.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

