Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $838.48. 657,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $869.28 and a 200 day moving average of $720.15. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The company has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

