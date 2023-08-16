Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 104 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.96. The stock had a trading volume of 461,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,086. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

