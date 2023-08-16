Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,483 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,773,000 after acquiring an additional 171,792 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VTEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,553. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.