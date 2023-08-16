Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 252,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $289.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,853 shares in the company, valued at $988,390.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

