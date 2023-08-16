Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.55 EPS.

Brinker International Price Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. 51job reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

