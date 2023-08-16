Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $3.15-$3.55 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,019. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.