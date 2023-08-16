Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27-4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.30 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.15-$3.55 EPS.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.34.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job restated a reiterates rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Brinker International in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an underweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.