Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Broadwind updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Broadwind Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on BWEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadwind from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
