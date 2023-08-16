Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,937

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($37.26).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNZL. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($34.89) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,850 ($36.15) to GBX 2,550 ($32.35) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($37.42) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,761 ($35.02) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,914.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,019.62. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,603 ($33.02) and a one year high of GBX 3,249 ($41.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of £9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,955.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

