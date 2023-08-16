Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $103.28

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KOF shares. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 79,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

