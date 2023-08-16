Brokerages Set ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Price Target at $82.50

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,429,000 after buying an additional 106,649 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,157,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 517,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Stories

