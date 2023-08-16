Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) PT at $156.47

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 16,100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 350,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 348,417 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 32,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 544.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 235,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,978,000 after acquiring an additional 199,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $138.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.40 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

