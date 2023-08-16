Brokerages Set Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Target Price at $3.60

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEF shares. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Telefónica stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,594,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,188 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,378.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,656 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,698.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,632 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

