Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Commercial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Commercial’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

GOOD stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $534.93 million, a P/E ratio of -51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,428.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Further Reading

