Brokers Set Expectations for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.97. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.19 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 1,879,857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,972,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 837,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,166,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,047,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,166,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,047,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares in the company, valued at $41,388,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,410 shares of company stock worth $3,953,591. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

